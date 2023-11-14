Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 7959030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 109.16% and a negative net margin of 39,127.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fisker by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Fisker by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Fisker by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fisker by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Stock Down 16.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

