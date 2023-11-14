Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fisker (NYSE:FSRGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 109.16% and a negative net margin of 39,127.70%. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was up 512757.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Fisker Stock Performance

NYSE FSR opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. Fisker has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fisker by 34.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Fisker by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Fisker by 20.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 57.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

