Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 42,820 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 42,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after buying an additional 27,699,844 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after buying an additional 3,713,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after buying an additional 3,309,189 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $264,082,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.56. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

