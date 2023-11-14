Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 76,515 SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 98,894.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,956,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,424,000 after acquiring an additional 27,927,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,983,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,143,000 after buying an additional 791,030 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,741.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,315,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,616,000 after buying an additional 2,267,840 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,290,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,316,000 after buying an additional 53,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,679,000 after buying an additional 199,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.31.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

