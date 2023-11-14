Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 455.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,071 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.13% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3,844.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

