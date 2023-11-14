Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 3,093 Shares of SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Weekly Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TGIF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 16.14% of SoFi Weekly Income ETF worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SoFi Weekly Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TGIF stock opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average of $94.68. SoFi Weekly Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00.

SoFi Weekly Income ETF Profile

The SoFi Weekly Income ETF (TGIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is the first actively managed USD-denominated fixed income ETF aiming to provide weekly distributions to investors. TGIF was launched on Oct 1, 2020 and is managed by SoFi.

