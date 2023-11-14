Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 62,531 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 404.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,531 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 226,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,644 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEMA opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $954.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

