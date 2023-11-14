Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $248.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.76. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $240.08 and a 12 month high of $282.37.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

