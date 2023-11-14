Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.23% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIHP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,568,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:DIHP opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

