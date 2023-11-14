Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Free Report) by 550.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,687 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IRBO opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $450.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $35.39.

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

