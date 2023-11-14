Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 47,573 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,573 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.66% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $422,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NYF opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

