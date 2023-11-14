Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 5,640 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after buying an additional 217,214 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,916,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,280,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $443.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.60. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $462.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

