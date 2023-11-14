Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Free Report) by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,984 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $184,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

