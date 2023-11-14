Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 133,870 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,870 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBIN stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.