Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 19,116 Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,116 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLGB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,590 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,130,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,782,000 after buying an additional 830,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 3,110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 685,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after buying an additional 664,126 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 508,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after buying an additional 167,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA FLGB opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $540.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

