Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 24,980 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,980 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,388,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,259,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 142.9% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,329,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,155,000 after purchasing an additional 782,182 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,919,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 944,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,434,000 after acquiring an additional 115,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

