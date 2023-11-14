Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Flywire in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLYW. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.79.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW stock opened at $20.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51. Flywire has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 3.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Flywire by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 946,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,534 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Flywire by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,106,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,068,000 after purchasing an additional 591,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 56.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,804,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flywire

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $366,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,796 shares in the company, valued at $34,052,182.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $366,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,052,182.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $348,641.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 109,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,531.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,249 shares of company stock worth $2,899,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

