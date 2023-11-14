Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.90) by $0.30. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 246.79% and a negative net margin of 152.63%. The business had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. On average, analysts expect Fortress Biotech to post $-13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

FBIO stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.75. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at Fortress Biotech

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.25 per share, with a total value of $117,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,029,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,743.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.25 per share, with a total value of $117,382.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $2,816,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 569.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 745,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 23.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 161,098 shares in the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

