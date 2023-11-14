FY2023 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Decreased by Desjardins (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

AQN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AQN opened at C$7.58 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$6.75 and a 52-week high of C$12.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.83%. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -109.26%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

