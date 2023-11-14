FY2023 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $22.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $22.90. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $22.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.00 EPS.

AN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.71.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN stock opened at $132.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.51. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $99.72 and a 1 year high of $182.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,311,000 after purchasing an additional 579,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3,729.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 492,074 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,990,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,300,000 after buying an additional 181,942 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

