FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Cut by Analyst

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a report released on Saturday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will earn $36.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $37.69. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $37.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q4 2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.08 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.89.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $258.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $329.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.31 and its 200-day moving average is $276.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,823.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 413,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 15.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,822.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $564,213. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,822.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

