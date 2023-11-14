Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. Genius Sports has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.05.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,281,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genius Sports by 117.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,544 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 196.1% in the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 2,369,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Genius Sports by 26.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,047,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,567,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,557 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

