Gifto Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.10 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $18.73 million and $17.10 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

