Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Global Water Resources stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.33 million, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 160.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 135.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 9,660.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Water Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

