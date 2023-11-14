Gold Royalty (GROY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th.

Gold Royalty Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $183.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GROY. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $2.85 to $2.60 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.09.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Royalty by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

