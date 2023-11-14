Gold Royalty (GROY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th.

Gold Royalty Price Performance

Shares of GROY stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.92. Gold Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Gold Royalty from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Gold Royalty from $2.85 to $2.60 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GROY. Amundi grew its stake in Gold Royalty by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 176,560 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 244.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 543,686 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the first quarter worth about $396,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 379.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 119,183 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.