Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Price Target Cut to $3.10 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $3.10 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AUMN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $11.36 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 73.94% and a negative return on equity of 223.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUMN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 411,765 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

