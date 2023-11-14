Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report issued on Sunday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GRP.U opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $66.54.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is -1,072.68%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Featured Stories

