Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,775 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.75% of Guardant Health worth $31,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GH. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $22.63 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $69,253.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,625.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

