H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered H. Lundbeck A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H. Lundbeck A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

