Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the October 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Harbor Custom Development Price Performance

HCDIZ stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 2,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,820. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Harbor Custom Development has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.11.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington’s Puget Sound region.

