Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Upgraded at HSBC

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HMY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $3.80 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of HMY opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. Harmony Gold Mining has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

