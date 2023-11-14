Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Announces Earnings Results

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Harrow Health updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Harrow Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.53 million, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HROW. B. Riley raised their target price on Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harrow Health

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 14,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $205,349.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,614,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,945,349.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 530.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Harrow Health by 519.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

