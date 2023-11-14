Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.85.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $779,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

