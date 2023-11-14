HC Wainwright Boosts Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Price Target to $8.25

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UEC. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

