HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 181.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AKRO. UBS Group decreased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $60.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AKRO

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $789.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 29.78, a current ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $287,192.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,883.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $287,192.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,883.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,583.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,419 over the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.