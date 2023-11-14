HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of EFTR stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.40. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

