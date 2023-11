Head-To-Head Analysis: Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) vs. ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Free Report) and ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Avast and ExlService, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avast 0 0 0 0 N/A ExlService 0 2 3 0 2.60

ExlService has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 33.23%. Given ExlService’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ExlService is more favorable than Avast.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avast N/A N/A N/A ExlService 11.07% 23.66% 14.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Avast and ExlService’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.0% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of ExlService shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avast and ExlService’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avast N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ExlService $1.41 billion 3.13 $142.97 million $1.04 25.69

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Avast.

Summary

ExlService beats Avast on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers. The company also sells subscription software licenses through an e-shop directly to end customers in cooperation with payment gateways provider. It primarily sells software licenses through e-commerce services providers, and retailers and resellers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Prague, the Czech Republic.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform. It also offers health care services related to care management, utilization management, disease management, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The company provides financial planning and analysis, management reporting, forecasting and decision support, data management, regulatory reporting and risk, and compliance services; reservations, customer, and fulfilment services; freight billing, collections, claims management, freight audit, freight scheduling, supply chain management, and revenue assurance services; residential mortgage lending, title verification and validation, retail banking and credit cards, trust verification, commercial banking, and investment management; merchandising, pricing, and demand forecasting; and digital operations and solutions. It offers predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

