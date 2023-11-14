Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC cut its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 51.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 155.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -172.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

