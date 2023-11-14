Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 584.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

