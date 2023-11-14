Highland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,138 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Penumbra by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 1.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.25.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.76, for a total transaction of $2,887,814.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.76, for a total transaction of $2,887,814.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.62, for a total value of $90,650.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $5,535,756. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $208.80 on Tuesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.93 and a 12 month high of $348.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 202.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

