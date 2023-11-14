Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 90,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE OGN opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.91%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

