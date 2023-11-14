Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676,741 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,592,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $659,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,696,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,316,880.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $659,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,696,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,316,880.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $197,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,085,482 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $76.07.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

