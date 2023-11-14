Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,104 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,806.20.

Shell stock opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a market cap of $222.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

