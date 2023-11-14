Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

