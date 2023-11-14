Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.64.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 41,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $8,946,824.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,432,231.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $5,831,992.63. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,381 shares of company stock worth $14,889,269. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $218.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.39 and a 1-year high of $231.71.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

