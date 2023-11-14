Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2023

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAKFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 70.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $17.15.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.