Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 70.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

