Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 36.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Accenture by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $315.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.84.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.22.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

