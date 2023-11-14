Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,786 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

PODD opened at $163.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91.

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.80.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

