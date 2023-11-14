Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $444.62 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.41 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $401.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.